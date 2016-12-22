Community Calendar

Today

• WINTER SOLSTICE: The theme of this season’s event is “Wildlife & Wild Places.” Come meet the photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a lecture presented by the staff of the Ohio Department of Nature Resources Division of Wildlife, sharing their latest projects and updated research. Information will be given on the life history, status in Ohio, research initiatives and how you can help Ohio’s wildlife. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All participants in BNC’s Photo Contest are admitted free of charge. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 13.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board of trustees meeting at 10 a.m. Members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon following at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City, with a Christmas gifting party.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff for a fun movie night, “Elf” will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill; the movie is rated PG and runs for 97 minutes. Popcorn is provided. For more information call (937) 676-2731.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will host a Christmas week blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 South Wayne St. Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired t-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: Come and enjoy taco salad for $4 and cookies two for 50 cents, served by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Supper begins at 6 p.m. and Euchre at 7 p.m.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A peppercorn pork chop dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Voss Honda in Tipp City will host Community Blood Center’s final community blood drive before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive. CBC is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired t-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FISH: The American Legion Riders Post 586, Tipp City, will offer fish, fries, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SERVICES SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

• SERVICES OFFERED: A Christmas Eve Candlelight Servic will be held from 9-10 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy. The Canal Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Sunday

• WORSHIP AND LUNCH: Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, will offer a Christmas Day worship and lunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the worship. For more information, visit www.greenestreetumc.org.

• BAGGED LUNCH: St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., will be handing out bag lunches to take home from 11 a.m. to noon, as they will not be serving a meal.

• SERVICE SET: Zion Lutheran Church, located at Third and Main streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

Monday

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available to purchase for $5 starting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• SOUP: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare two kinds of soup along with a salad bar for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: “Seashells” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers. • BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will end the year with a Christmas and New Year’s week blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. Community Blood Center is honoring holiday season blood donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE. • SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer John’s sliders with toppings and chips, two for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Pajamas are welcome.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• WINGS: Wings for 50 cents each will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $10.

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SALISBURY STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and a vegetable beginning at 6 p.m. for $8.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: The Tipp City Seniors will have a New Year’s Eve part at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. That Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

• CLUB OPEN: The Troy Fish & Game will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 2

• FRIED BOLOGNA: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be offering good ole fried bologna sandwiches with chips or fries for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 3

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• FOA MEETNG: The Families of Addicts organization will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at Grace Family Worship 725 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. The meeting will feature a testimonial from a young man who is a survivor of opiate addiction with questions and answers and open discussion to follow. For more information, email the director at [email protected] or call 937-307-5479 or visit https://facebook.com/FOAfamilies or www.FOAfamilies.org.

Jan. 4

• SLIDERS: John’s sliders with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, two for $2, beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 5

• EUCHRE: Come on in and play Euchre at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will begin the New Year by hosting a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 West High St. Community Blood Center is honoring donors as “a force for good” with the “Rogue Blood Donor — A Story of Hope” Star Wars inspired T-shirt, free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 6

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will serve country fried steak beginning at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOW: An opening reception for “stARTed in Troy: Artwork from Troy High School Alumni,” featuring homegrown professional artists will be offered from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The exhibit will include works by Seth Van Kirk, Tim Bowers, Colleen McCulla, Chris Rank, Alex Klein, Dana Leonard, Gabbie Braun, Kris Meigs, as well as others in a variety of media.

• FILM: The Film Series at Hayner will continue at 7:30 p.m. with the “Dead Poets Society” (1989) starring Robin Williams. An English teacher inspires his students to look at poetry with a different perspective.

