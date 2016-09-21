Community Calendar

Today

• COMMUNITY DINNER: Dinner at the Methodist Church, 8 W. Main, Tipp City, will be baked ham, au gratin potatoes, cole slaw and dessert for $5, prepared and served served by the Tipp City Masonic Lodge, from 5-6:30 p.m.

• KNITTING: Knitting for cancer patients will be offered from 2-4 p.m. at Lion & Lamb Knit Shop, 6 E. Main St., Troy. Participants will be knitting caps, lab covers or knockers. Bring your yarn, needles and patterns. Some patterns will be available. This is a fun time of sharing and joining other knitters for fellowship. For more information, call 339-3133.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “The National Patient Advocate Foundation” will be presented by Starr Gebhart, advocate and volunteer. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS CLUB: Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Tina VanBuren, president of Sightless Children Club, as she will be speaking about ways their organization promotes the educational and social independence of visually impaired children and young adults. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Parents and their child are invited to join staff for storytime at 1 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill; your child will enjoy a variety of stories, songs, fingerplays and crafts as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. Registration is requested. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• STORY TIME: “Frogs” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for children and their caretakers.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586 Tipp City, will offer John’s siders, two for $2 with toppings and chips starting at 6 p.m.

• BOE MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:50 p.m. for an executive session prior to its regular session to discuss Federal Special Education IDEA Part B Funds and Title I Funds and how they will be used.

• MEETING SET: The Tipp City Miami Valley Soroptimist will meet at 6 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA.

Thursday

• PARKINSON’S CLINIC: “Big and Loud,” a clinic at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in the therapy gym. Designed to empower people with Parkinson’s by improving vocal audibility, tremors, slow movement, impaired balance, stiffness trunk rotation, gait, and quality of life. This program can also benefit those with multiple sclerosis, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other neurological disorders. RSVP to Stacy Martin at [email protected] or (937) 773-0040.

• HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the WACO Museum & Learning Aviation Center, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Museum Archivist Val Dahlem will present a program about the museum and history of the WACO Aircraft Company. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or email at [email protected]

• EQUINOX EXHIBIT: An Autumn Equinox exhibit and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center for participants to enjoy a glass of organic cider and autumn fare as they enjoy paintings created by Megan Kishman, a West Milton native. Kishman is primarily an oil painter and now works out of her studio in Louisville, Ky. She won’t be able to attend, but come meet her at an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 25. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle into their seats for a presentation by BNC’s Curator of Wildlife Becky Crow as she shares the highlights from BNC’s newest research project — a bird banding station. All proceeds from this event, including the sale of the photographs throughout the exhibit, will support our mission of wildlife conservation.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Spittin’ Image will perform after.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• FOSTER CARE: The SAFY organization will be doing an informational program about foster care. The presentation will teach how to preserve and secure the future of each family. The program will be from 7-8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion. Mornings in Motion will combine walking, early literacy and fun. Bring your children, a stroller and your walking shoes. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig, or at the Troy library, 419 W. Main St.; this program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the Troy library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit tmcpl.org.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

• TACO SALADS: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 Tipp City, will prepare taco salads for $4. Cookies if available will be two for 50 cents. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday-Saturday

• OKTOBERFEST: From 5-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, St. Boniface Oktoberfest at South Downing and Miami streets, Piqua, will feature German/American food and music; amusement rides and games for all ages. On Friday, local band, the Drive performs 7-11 p.m.; on Saturday, the Lehman Limelighters will perform at 6 p.m. and DJ Joe Worley will play music from 6-11 p.m. For more information, contact (937) 773-1656 or piquaparishes.org.

Friday

• PIZZA: Pizza night will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• GARAGE SALE: Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The American Legion Riders Post 586 Tipp City, will serve fish, chicken tenders, French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: The Tipp City Miami Valley Soroptimist will hold its annual all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The cost is $8 and will be in the Monroe Township basement at the corner of 3rd and Main streets in Tipp City.

Saturday

• FALL FEST: Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., will hold a Fall Fest from 4-6 p.m. with a cookout, live music, face-painting, caricatures, balloon artist, games, and prizes, plus a raffle and 50/50 drawing with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

• PORK CHOPS: Stuffed peppers will be offered following interviews at 2 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• STEAK FRY:The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CAMPFIRE PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will hold its “We are the Stars that Sing” campfire program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) around the campfire as he plays soft Native American flute music and tells stories about the stars. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BARNSTORMER: The WACO RC Barnstormers will host their annual fly-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WACO Historical Society Field, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. There will be a $5 landing fee for those who wish to being their RC. A free lunch will be provided. For more information, contact R. Hunter Russell at (937) 901-4051 or by email at [email protected]

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The American Legion Post 586 Tipp City will serve fish, chicken tenders, coleslaw and drinks from a tent in the parking lot starting at 1 p.m. Karaoke will start at 7 p.m. in the lounge until close.

• BLOCK PARTY: Victory Baptist Church, 1601 South St., Piqua, will sponsor a block party beginning at noon. There will be snacks, including snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy and hot dogs. There will be games, music, and a moonwalk blowup. Open to all ages, admission is free.

Sunday

• GOSPEL MUSIC: First United Church of Christ, 110 S. Market St., Troy, will hold a gospel celebration at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call (937) 339-5871.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold their Storybook Trail “Under One Rock” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist in reading the storybook “Under One Rock” along the trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Drop by and learn all about rocks. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586, Tipp City, will serve an all- -you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $6. Items available will be bacon, eggs, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, French toast, regular toast, pancakes, waffles, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices. Fish, chicken tenders, coleslaw and drinks will be available from noon to 5 p.m. in the tent in the parking lot.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• KIDS BINGO: Stop in the library for a chance to win prizes. Milton-Union Schools will be closed for a teacher work day so it is a great way to take advantage of the day off. The bingo will be from 2-3 in the multi-purpose room.

• 100 YEARS: Join staff for some “scrumdiddlyumptious” fun at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Help celebrate 100 years of Ronald Dahl at 6:30 p.m. — eat some cake, make some crafts, and enjoy an “everlasting” good time with the entire family. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 123. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 133, or visit tmcpl.org.

• TENDERLOINS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with fries for $5 starting at 6 p.m.

Sept. 27

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 1-1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an interactive opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• MEDICARE PROGRAM: Victoria Jurovic, an Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) Community Liaison, will present a Medicare Update Program from 2-4 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Main St. Jurovic will answer questions about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) before the beginning of the insurance enrollment time which is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. The program is free and open to the public. YWCA membership not required. Register by calling (937) 773-6626.