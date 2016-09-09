Community Calendar

Today

• STEAK: A New York strip steak dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• HAM: The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 586, Tipp City, will serve ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and salad for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• SAFETY SATURDAY: The Troy Lowe’s will offer Safety Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local and state law enforcement, fire services and more on hand.

• LEATHER CRAFTSMAN: Leather craftsman Stan Freeman will be at the Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., from 1- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Freeman embraces old school techniques and some of his equipment dates to the 1800’s. This master leather craftsman is willing to answer questions about leather and leather goods. He also likes to pass on his extensive knowledge about primitive camping and living in the wild.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. A car show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lasagna will be offered beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: An all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Don’t miss an afternoon packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. Come discover these amazing creatures and learn how you can help them! Free for BNC members; non-members are $2.50 per person or $10 per family (cash or check only).

• LUNCH OUT: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will eat out at Bob Evans, Troy, at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• CAR SHOW: A car show to benefit veterans, sponsored by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the Troy Fish & Game, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at 2618 LeFevre Road, Troy. Dash plaques will be offered to the first 100 entries — which can include cars, trucks, bikes and military vehicles — and the registration fee is $10 or $6 for veterans. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. The event also will include 50/50 drawings, door prizes, music, military demonstrations and reenactment groups. The Troy Fish & Game also will serve a full breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. for $7. For more information, call 335-6361. A rain date is Sept. 11.

• VOLUNTEER PROGRAM: The Miami Street Imaginarium is looking for volunteers and servants of all skill levels and abilities to create a foundation of community and fellowship that begins right here in our town and reaches out to serve those in need. One Saturday per month from noon to 2 p.m., they will host a two-hour training session to orient you with our facility, share with you our vision and help you to discover where your unique talents and experience can best be utilized. Call 719-1989 for more details and to register or visitwww.miamistreetimaginarium.com.

• GARAGE SALE: A storewide seasonal garage sale, with 40 percent off, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Troy Community Thrift Store, 707 S. Crawford St., Troy.

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 8 p.m. to close.

Sunday

• 100TH CELEBRATION: A 100th year celebration of the Elizabeth Township Building, formerly the Elizabeth Township School, and now the Elizabeth Township Community Center, will begin at 1 p.m. at the community center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy. Bring a covered dish and drinks will be furnished. The event is being sponsored by the Elizabeth Township School Reunion, Elizabeth Township Historical Society and Elizabeth Township Trustees. Bring a lawn chair, the event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call Audrey Phillis at 339-5209 or Kathy Schaefer at 339-7278.

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring out your grandchildren to this fun event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $6 from 8-11 a.m. Items available will be eggs-your-way, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, home fries, French toast, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass, with Rock Island Plow Company, will be offered beginning at 2 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St., Tipp City. There is free admission and parking. Food and refreshments will be available.

• LEATHER CRAFTSMAN: Leather craftsman Stan Freeman will be at the Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., from 1- 5 p.m. Freeman embraces old school techniques and some of his equipment dates to the 1800’s. This master leather craftsman is willing to answer questions about leather and leather goods. He also likes to pass on his extensive knowledge about primitive camping and living in the wild.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at Panera Bread, West Main Street, Troy. Members are “gearing up for the election” and will be discussing the future direction of the Democratic Women organization, with featured speaker Isabelle Seitz-Mofin, Ohio Democratic Party Representative. A menu beverage will be provided by the MCDW. Guests are welcome.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program on September 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 – five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY SURVEY: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Survey at 2:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will help Park District naturalists collect data on butterflies in Miami County. Some of the data collected will help with the Monarch Larva Monitoring project which focuses on larval populations and milkweed. For more information on the Monarch monitoring project visit www.mlmp.org/. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month, the book for the Adult Evening Book Discussion is “The Soloist” by Steve Lopez. They will meet in the multi-purpose room at 7 p.m.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The September meeting of the Potsdam Village Council will be at 7 p.m. in the village office, 14 E. Cross St.

• SALAD BAR: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will offer a salad bar for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50 or you can have both for $6. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CLASS REUNION: The 65th class reunion of the 1951 class of Piqua High School will be at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington. Participants will order from the menu. If you do not routinely attend the bi-monthly meetings, please call Jean Spieman Francony at (937) 773-5406 if you plan to attend to give the restaurant a head count. Friends and family may attend. A class photo will be taken.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• INCREDIBLE INSECTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Incredible Insects” program from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody and learn all about insects. There will be journaling activities in addition to story time and a short tot sized hike. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• LEGO NIGHT: Join staff for Lego Family Fun Night at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill. Drop in anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Activities will include LEGO building challenges, free build stations, as well as play-dough LEGO stamping. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: The craft this month is a bleach pen tote bag. Using the power of a bleach pen, create a one-of-a-kind tote bag to carry your library books! The craft project happens from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Sign-up is required at 698-5515), as all supplies are provided.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear developmentally appropriate stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month’s book is “The Note” by Angela Hunt. The meeting this month will be off site at 10 a.m. and will include a viewing of the Hallmark movie based on the book.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer a chicken noodle dinner at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “A Vision of Piqua’s Future” will be offered by Kazy Hinds, Piqua’s mayor. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Tom Kendell, local director of Be The Match. He will be sharing how over the past 25 years, Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), has managed the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world, and they work every day to save lives through transplant. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club, with a board meeting to follow.

• AFTER SCHOOL: Join staff after school at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St. This event is for kids in grades 4-8, at 3 p.m. every other Wednesday, and includes an after school snack. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. Each week is different. Call the library at (937) 676-2731 to register.

• STORY TIME: “Dragonflies” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Story time will begin at 10:30 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. at the library. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for preschool children and their caretakers.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will be serving John’s Sliders two for $2 with chips and toppings starting at 6 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Newton Local Board of Education will hold its regular meeting for the month at 7 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room to conduct regular business.

Sept. 15

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests willl have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for “The Living Dead Book Club.” Participants, in grade third and up, read one weird, wonderful and (crucially) terror-inducing book a month, and then we’ll meet up to discuss it. Registration is requested. To register or find out more information, call (937) 676-2731.

• CAR PARTY: A program all about cars. Children will be able to color their own car to take home, as well as receive a toy car as a gift! Refreshments, decorations, and books will be car themed as well. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BOOK GROUP: The High Nooners Book Discussion Group this month is “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout. The group will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Sept. 16-18

• WACO FLY-IN: The 2016 WACO Fly-In & Homecoming, a celebration of the airplanes produced by the WACO Company in Troy, and the men and women who flew them. This event, which is open to the public, features the return of approximately 20 or more vintage WACO biplanes as well as other general aviation aircraft. Weather permitting, WACO will offer bi-plane rides on Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday for $100 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance from WACO at (937) 335-9226, or at the event. Vintage WACOs will be on display on Friday afternoon and Saturday. Rocket building for kids will be available Saturday at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the children’s tent with an RC candy drop at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the rocket building will be at 1:00. Come watch a demonstration of ultralights from the Dayton Ultralights Club from 11-2 and Careflight from 11-1. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for students, children under school age free. Veterans are $5. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

• SLOPPY JOES: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will offer sloppy joe sandwiches for $4 with chips and cookies 2 two 50 cents starting at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

Sept. 16

• STEAK: A New York strip steak dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• POW/MIA DAY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a ceremony at 6 p.m. Following the ceremony, chili will be offered from 6:15-7:30 p.m.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: This presentation is titled “Caring for the Caregiver.” Bring a sack lunch and enjoy learning about the subject during your lunch hour. The lunch and learn be from noon to 1 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

• FRIED CHICKEN: The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586, Tipp City, will prepare old fashioned fried chicken in a skillet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad, roll and butter for $8. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

Sept. 17

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m. A tractor pull will be at 2 p.m. and hamburgers on the range will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: Brukner Nature Center will have a night hike at 8:30 p.m. Every month BNC Naturalists plan a nighttime adventure in to the Brukner woodlands. Exploring the BNC woods during the day can be fun but being able to explore at night is an adventure. Join a BNC naturalist as you take off into the woods. Free and open to the public.

• PUBLIC STAR GAZE: Join the Stillwater Stargazers and explore the starry night sky at 9:30 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Members will have their telescopes set up to answer questions. This program is free and open to the public, following the night hike.

• INCREDIBLE INSECTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Preschool in the Park “Incredible Insects” program on September 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Gecko Jody and learn all about insects. There will be journaling activities in addition to story time and a short tot sized hike. There is a $3 class fee due at the time of registration. Class size limited to 12, class minimum is four. Must be registered to attend. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109. Credit card payments are now accepted online at time of registration.

• NIGHT WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Night Songs Walk” program from 9-11 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Music and nature go hand-in-hand at this unique night hike. Take a casual walk around the Reserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as the music of his Native American Flute intertwines with the sounds of nature at night. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ANIME CLUB: Learn about the culture of Japan through movies and shows. Draw your own anime to post in the teen section of the Milton-Union Public Library. The theme is Pokemon Go. It will start at 1 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to close.

• PIZZA AND BINGO: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, corner of U.S. Route 36 and Alcony-Conover Road, will offer a pizza, wing and bingo night beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include a slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza, wings, chips, dessert and a drink from 5-7 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.