Community Calendar

Today

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare fish and chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8 starting at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Peppercorn pork chops will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: Downtown Tipp City’s September Community Night will begin at 6:15 p.m. with Raggedy Edge followed by Ginghamsburg Worship Band at 7:30 p.m. This will be the final performance of the Summer Concert Series. In case of inclement weather the concert will be canceled. For more information, stop by The Hotel Gallery or call 667-3696.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike at 9 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARAGE SALE: Partners in Hope will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 116 W. Franklin St., Troy.

Saturday

• KARAOKE: The American Legion Post 586, Tipp City, will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to close.

• SHARE-A-MEAL: The First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for food and fellowship. The menu will include homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, pie and beverages. Share-A-Meal is a program to reach out to the community by providing nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate while giving an opportunity to socialize with others in the community. The monthly Share-A-Meal Program is on the first Saturday of each month at First United Church of Christ on the corner of South Market and Canal streets, Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• TACO DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer tacos, refried beans and Spanish rice for $8 from 5-8pm. Also a breakfast buffet will be served from 8-11 a.m.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Championship Pro Wrestling will offer seven matches at 7:30 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets at the door at $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and children 15 and under. Call the DCW Wrestling Hotline at (937) 640-2691 for more information.

• WII PARTY: Play Wii games like Guitar Hero and Mario Kart on the library’s own system at the Milton-Union Public Library from 1-3 p.m. The party is open to all ages.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center, Troy.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The American Legion Riders Post 586, Tipp City, will prepare an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for $6. Items available will be eggs your way, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, waffles, sausage gravy, biscuits, french toast, regular toast, cinnamon rolls, fruit and juices.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer country fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans for $8 from 5-8 p.m. Also a breakfast buffet will be served from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• CONCERT SET: A Labor Day outdoor concert, entitled “Land and Sea,” directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh, will be presented at 7 p.m. at the new Treasure Island Park and band pavilion, 301 N. Elm St., Troy. Audience members may bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating on the concrete terraces along the Miami River. Restrooms and picnic shelter are on site. Handicapped accessible. Rain plan is Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset, Troy. Free. For more information, call 335-1178.

• DAR RESERVATIONS: Reservations are due by today for the Piqua-Lewis Boyer DAR Chapter kick-off brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The speaker will be Judy Deeter and the program will be U.S. Constitution Trivia. Call Nancy Kelsey or email Annette Stewart.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area, 9140 Covington-Gettysburg Road, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots meet from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library in West Milton. This is an opportunity for children from birth to 3 years old and their caretakers to hear developmentally appropriate stories, play games, sing songs, and do other activities with children’s librarian Wendy Heisey.

Tuesday-Wednesday

• AUDITIONS: The Edison State Community College Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for Joseph Kesseling’s “Arsenic & Old Lace,” at 7 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua campus. Auditions will last approximately two hours and consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates will run from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/stagelightplayers or email Emily Beisner at [email protected]

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: A veterans breakfast will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available. A special breakfast will be offered by the DAR and local first responders will speak.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July. The meeting will be in the hospital lower level Conference Room A. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. Cailtin Mikula from Hollister will be the speaker for the program. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood driv from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered at 10 a.m. for Tipp City Seniors members and guests at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS MEETING: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at The Bistro Room, 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua. “Heroin: A Growing Problem,” will be presented by Brad Reed of Tri-County Mental Health. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-158 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS MEETING: Kiwanis Club of Troy will welcome Cori Schweser, business manager of the Troy Strawberry Festival. She will be discussing the impact that recent changes have had to the success of the Troy Strawberry Festival. Lunch meeting starts at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: “Beavers” are the subject at the Milton-Union Public Library Story Time. Children’s librarian Wendy Heisey will hold two sessions, one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. Stories, crafts, games and puppet shows are included in the activities for children and their caretakers.

Sept. 8

• LEADERSHIP ALUMNI: A scholarship fundraiser for Leadership Troy alumni will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Signature Lounge, 845 W. Market St., Troy. The evening will include craft cocktails, heavy appetizers and local celebrity bartenders. All proceeds from this event will fund scholarships for future attendees of Leadership Troy. The ticket price for this event is $50 per person, which includes appetizers and two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase that evening. This event is open to Leadership Troy Alumni only, however non-alumni spouses may attend. Learn more at http://www.troyohiochamber.com.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have line dancing at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. A program of line dancers will follow.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will partner with Community Blood Center in commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 1402 W. High St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the limited edition “9/11 Never Forget — 15 Years Later and Growing Stronger” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TRUSTEES MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. The public is welcome.

• BOOK SALE: The first day of the book sale is exclusive to members of the Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library. Ask about joining the Friends to get the first pick in the book sale from 4-8 p.m.

Sept. 9

• STEAK: A New York strip steak dinner will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

Sept. 10

• SAFETY SATURDAY: The Troy Lowe’s will offer Safety Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local and state law enforcement, fire services and more on hand.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Troy Fish & Game. A car show will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lasagna will be offered beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: An all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal will include French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9.

• MONARCH CELEBRATION: Don’t miss an afternoon packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field. You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball. Staff also hope to have live Monarch encounters — from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. Come discover these amazing creatures and learn how you can help them! Free for BNC members; non-members are $2.50 per person or $10 per family (cash or check only).

• LUNCH OUT: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will eat out at Bob Evans, Troy, at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will be having a book sale in the multi-purpose room open to the public from 9-5 p.m.

• CAR SHOW: A car show to benefit veterans, sponsored by the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and the Troy Fish & Game, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at 2618 LeFevre Road, Troy. Dash plaques will be offered to the first 100 entries — which can include cars, trucks, bikes and military vehicles — and the registration fee is $10 or $6 for veterans. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. The event also will include 50/50 drawings, door prizes, music, military demonstrations and reenactment groups. The Troy Fish & Game also will serve a full breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. for $7. For more information, call 335-6361. A rain date is Sept. 11.

Sept. 11

• FISHING DERBY: The VIPs will host the annual Youth Fishing Derby from 1-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Head out to the park for the park district’s annual fishing derby and a chance to win a trophy in one of six different categories. Special door prizes will be awarded to lucky participants. Don’t forget it’s Grandparents’ Day so bring out your grandchildren to this fun event. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sept. 12

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Trailing Moms & Tots program on September 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 – five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to [email protected] , going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY SURVEY: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Survey at 2:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will help Park District naturalists collect data on butterflies in Miami County. Some of the data collected will help with the Monarch Larva Monitoring project which focuses on larval populations and milkweed. For more information on the Monarch monitoring project visit www.mlmp.org/. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: The Crafty Listeners gather from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This group of women listens to a lighthearted book while working on joint and individual craft projects. Both experienced crafters and those wanting to learn are welcome.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: This month, the book for the Adult Evening Book Discussion is “The Soloist” by Steve Lopez. They will meet in the multi-purpose room at 7 p.m.