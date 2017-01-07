Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach
NEWS
Chili cook-off winners spill the beans
Staff ReportsCASSTOWN — At the January FFA meeting, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual chili cook-off competition. Members were gi...
Computer technology classes set
TROY — Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced with your computer skills, most folks still have lots of questions about computers. The ...
Committee OK’s dispensaries
TROY — The Law and Ordinance Committee of Troy City Council OK’d the city’s amended ordinance Tuesday to allow up to three medical m...
Five generations
Provided photoLeft to right, are, Austin Spradlin and son Josiah of North Carolina; and grandmother Shelly Huff, great-grandmother Becky Roe, and grea...
Quest for knowledge
Mike Ullery | Civitas MediaCinda Hanbuch-Pinkerton, Education Coordinator for the Miami County Park District, left, acknowledges the accomplishments o...
Elections board fires deputy director
MIAMI COUNTY — During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the Miami County Board of Elections terminated the employment of Deputy Director E...
SPORTS
Monday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] — For a quarter, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team hung with Carroll.But in the race for the top s...
Trojans rebound vs. Red Devils
By Josh [email protected] — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams were looking to bounce back after tough losses to Butler last w...
A win for his mom
By David [email protected] — Shannon Hoefler had the best seat in the house.“She’s watching right now,” her son, ...
Friday/early Saturday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] — The Troy boys basketball team knew what it was facing Friday night.And the Trojans also knew theyR...
Trojans roll
By Josh [email protected] — The Troy girls basketball team is learning that when one thing falls into place, then the next thing ...
LIFE
Phone survey to begin in county
Staff ReportsTROY — Miami County Public Health officials have announced a partnership with Wright State University to conduct a phone survey for...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |
Editorial roundup
The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.M...
Community Calendar
Today• PRAYER VIGIL: A prayer vigil marking the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision to legalize abortions will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hay...
It’s all about approval
These days, a buyer’s biggest concern shouldn’t be so much about finding the lowest interest rate, but finding a lender who will approve t...
Stockers celebrate 50 years
John and Elaine (Mote) Stocker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 20, 2017.They were married in Pleasant Hill at the home of Reverend a...
OPINION
Residents congratulates Trump
Center one of Troy’s best kept secrets
Eliminating ACA not a good gamble
By Gary OggContributing columnistWith the first stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump has eliminated the individual mandate of the Affordable Care...
Editorial roundup
The Columbus Dispatch, Jan. 22Donald Trump’s latest salvo against the media and the U.S. intelligence community is to accuse both of planting &#...
Guns in America and shooting back
I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...
UVCC wins auditor award
COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Dave Yost has announced that the following Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua received the Auditor of State Award f...
If you can’t say something nice …
Well, it has been less than 24 hours since the United States of America has been under the direction of our 45th Commander in Chief President Donald J...
Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side
All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...
BUSINESS
BBB seeks nominations for awards
DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...
IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families
By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...
Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring
By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...
Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical
L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...
US auto sales hit a record 17.55M in 2016
BC-US—Auto Sales,6th Ld-Writethru01/04/2017 5:20PM - 896 wordsBy DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Auto WriterEds: Adds final sales numbers. With AP Photos.DE...
Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation’s largest department stores, which are cutting ...