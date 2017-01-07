NEWS

Lord promoted to chief deputy in sheriff’s office

UVCC teacher attends inauguration

Bucio gets 5 years probation, $5,000 fine

Religion briefs

TriVista welcomes Moore

VIDEO: Newton seniors camp out for free Chick-fil-A

Missionary to speak in West MiltonWEST MILTON — Simon Avila will share his missionary experiences and music on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Hoffman Unite...

Elections board to see new Democrat

MIAMI COUNTY — Chairman of the Miami County Democratic Party Dave Fisher is expected to take the seat of Kelly Gillis, former chairman of the Mi...

Troy Police Reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:Jan. 13OVI: A female driver struck a parked car on Franklin Street near S. Plum Street. She was cha...

Recreation board reorganizes for 2017

TROY — The Troy Recreation Board voted to keep its officers and members in the same positions on Wednesday.The board approved to keep Marty Hoba...

College briefs

Wright completes basic trainingSAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Jesse L. Wright graduated from basic military training at Joint Base S...

TriVista welcomes Moore

TROY — TriVista has announced that Kathleen Moore has joined the firm as director of marketing.She brings more than 20 years of success in commu...

Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

Trojans roll

Bees hold off Vikings

Bees hold off Vikings

Bulldog wrestling now 11-0/Thursday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] — The Milton-Union wrestling team has yet to be beaten head to head.The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 ...

Hoefler to honor mother’s memory

No matter how sick she was, Shannon Hoefler always made sure her son, Prestyn, made it to Hobart Arena before the sun had risen for his 5:30 a.m. hock...

Butler upsets unbeaten Troy girls

By Josh [email protected] — Last season, the Troy girls bowling team learned that one disappointment didn’t have to be the ...

Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] — A week ago Wednesday, the Troy girls basketball team turned in an impressive performance against ...

Tippecanoe sixth in state poll

By David [email protected] COUNTY — The girls high school basketball tournaments won’t start for a few weeks, but it already...

County swimmers represent at Classic

By Josh [email protected]/CINCINNATI — Aside from the state meet, the Southwest Coaches Classic is the most important weekend...

It’s all about approval

Stockers celebrate 50 years

Community Calendar

UVCC teacher attends inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local teacher fulfilled an item on his bucket list and witnessed history at the same time.HVAC/R Instructor Scott Naill of ...

It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: January 22-18, 1992• Troy – Troy resident Howard Cheney was recently recognized by the National Association for the Advancem...

Trailer-home buyers save money — and face, too

By Tracee M. HerbaughAssociated PressWhen Mary Ann Ridenour and Bill Ridenour became empty nesters last year, their 3,200-square-foot home suddenly se...

Community Calendar

Today• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will serve sloppy joe’s with chips for $4, serving begins at 6 p.m. S...

Motorcycle Ohio rider education registration begins soon

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Motorcycle Ohio Rider Education Program online registration begins Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 ...

Medicare launches revamp for heart attacks, hip fractures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Heart attacks and broken hips cause much suffering and worry as people grow older. This year, Medicare wants to start changing...

UVCC wins auditor award

2:32 pm |    

If you can’t say something nice …

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

Editorial roundup

The (Youngstown) Vindicator, Jan. 13Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation as president in much the same way he embraced America eight years ago when...

Trump’s inauguration: Ugly American rancor

By the time you read this column, the inauguration may be over. Like it not, Donald Trump is your president. Even if you claim he is not your presiden...

Area briefs

Lions promote food donations has mug TROY — The Troy Lions Club is asking the community for assistance in the fight against hunger here in Miami...

How my inauguration would go if I was president

Tomorrow we will see the inauguration of the Donald Trump as President of the United States of America and, if his Twitter account is to be believed (...

Area briefs

Y offers youth volleyball MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for youth volleyball programs at the Piqua and Robinson b...

Where there’s a will there’s a bill

My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...

TriVista welcomes Moore

Business briefs

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

BBB seeks nominations for awards

DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...

IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families

By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...

Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...

Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical

L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...

US auto sales hit a record 17.55M in 2016

BC-US—Auto Sales,6th Ld-Writethru01/04/2017 5:20PM - 896 wordsBy DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Auto WriterEds: Adds final sales numbers. With AP Photos.DE...

Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation’s largest department stores, which are cutting ...

