FFA fares well in evaluations

Edison names new board chair, vice chair

Rotarians named Paul Harris Fellows

Troy Rotary recognizes Moore

Troy student completes Eagle Scout project

What’s the best way to make extra money?

Drum dance group to perform

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its annual family concert with GOREE Drum and Dance Group on Feb. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m.This...

Restaurant inspections

Jan. 20American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Critical violation: refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods held refrigerated for more ...

Troy student completes Eagle Scout project

TROY — Hoping to give back to the community while earning the highest scouting rank possible, one local teen recently completed his Eagle Scout ...

Marriage licenses

Amanda Joy Keith, 20, of 2525 Peebles Road, Troy to Jesse James Black, 24, of 9295 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, Tenn.Todd Christopher Kline, 47, of 21...

Fed leaves rates alone; no hint of when it may hike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has left its key interest rate unchanged at a time of solid economic gains but also heightened uncertainty...

Retailers, trade groups increase fight against tax proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 100 retailers including Wal-Mart and Target as well as key trade associations are launching a new coalition aimed at f...

Tipp’s Blake wins GWOC title

Bethel outlasts Troy Christian, 56-47

Coaches predict Super Bowl winner

Girls sectional draws Sunday

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comMIAMI COUNTY — Year in and year out, the sectional tournament is full of surprises.Those surprises could beg...

Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comNEW LEBANON — After knocking off undefeated Waynesville on Saturday, the Milton-Union girls basketball team ...

Troy gamble almost pays off

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROY — Troy girls basketball coach Aaron Johnson made a calculated gamble.It very nearly paid off.Spurred by...

Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROTWOOD — Troy’s girls bowling team used a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division ma...

Tipp boys stun Sidney/Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTIPP CITY — Tippecanoe wasn’t intimidated by the fact that Sidney was coming off of a shocking victory...

Savoring the simple things

Community Calendar

Attitude adjustment

Easy decluttering tips

(NAPSI) — Even the cleanest home will look messy if it’s not properly organized. Jule Eller, director of trend and style at Lowe’s, ...

A comfortable way to save on energy

(NAPSI) — When it comes to getting a good deal on home cooling and heating, an increasing number of homeowners are going underground.They’...

Stress shouldn’t be blamed for ulcers

By Rosanne Danielson, MDContributing columnistThose who worry that increased stress in their life may lead to a stomach ulcer need to understand that ...

Garlows celebrating 50 years

William “Bill” and Linda (Schmidt) Garlow of Troy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11, 2017.The couple married Feb. 1...

How to bring hotel chic home

By Katherine RothAssociated PressInspired by the interiors of boutique hotels around the world, author Sara Bliss wanted to share easy and affordable ...

Again living in an anger-fueled world

How to ‘Drain the Swamp’

Alternative what?

The recent conversations in the White House by President Trump’s press secretary and special adviser regarding the size of the crowd at the inau...

Picking a Super Bowl winner when you just don’t care

So it’s another one of those Super Bowls.You know, one of those Super Bowls where you don’t particularly like either team that’s act...

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

About an hour after Donald Trump was sworn in, I was having lunch with my wife and our five-month-old. As we picked at our food outside my office in D...

Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

To the Editor:I am writing this letter to the editor to asky why there was ...

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

Edison names new board chair, vice chair

What’s the best way to make extra money?

Tim Hortons celebrates opening

Upper Valley Family Care earns national recognition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) has announced that Upper Valley Family Care of Troy and Piqua has receive...

What’s the best way to make extra money?

By Brianna McGurranNerdWallet Columnist“Ask Brianna” is a Q&A column from NerdWallet for 20-somethings or anyone else starting out. I&...

Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate?

By Sophia TareenAssociated PressCHICAGO (AP) — The national debate over immigration policy could be coming to a diner near you.From down-home de...

YMCA names team of personal trainers

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA — Piqua Branch has hired two new personal trainers, Amanda Seas and John Sustarich, to help members m...

Millennials falling behind their boomer parents

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (AP) — Baby Boomers: your millennial children are worse off than you.With a median household income of $40,581, mille...

