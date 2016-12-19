NEWS

2:19 pm |    

Troy PD seek laundry mat vandals

Troy PD seek laundry mat vandals
12:00 pm |    

The Bowling Stones

The Bowling Stones
9:28 am |    

Troy residents to ride in Inaugural Parade

Troy residents to ride in Inaugural Parade
7:38 pm |    

Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford

Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford
11:12 am |    

New year, new you

New year, new you
12:33 pm |    

Keep yourself healthy this winter

Keep yourself healthy this winter

Bed bug workshop planned

Staff ReportsTROY — The Ohio State University Extension in Miami County, in conjunction with Miami County Public Health, will host a Bed Bug Wor...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Troy residents to ride in Inaugural Parade

Troy residents to ride in Inaugural Parade

For the Troy Daily NewsCULVER, Ind. – Jacob Mozer and Madeline Rahe, both of Troy, will be riding in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford

Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford

BRADFORD - The Miami County Special Response Team was called out following a domestic dispute and threats of suicide in Bradford on Saturday afternoon...

January 7th, 2017 |  

US auto sales hit a record 17.55M in 2016

BC-US—Auto Sales,6th Ld-Writethru01/04/2017 5:20PM - 896 wordsBy DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Auto WriterEds: Adds final sales numbers. With AP Photos.DE...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation’s largest department stores, which are cutting ...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Cruise Planners advisers can help with vacation plans

LIMA — Lynn and Doug Norton of Lima have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-base...

January 7th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

12:43 am |    

Vikings win at Troy

Vikings win at Troy
6:41 pm
Updated: 3:20 pm. |    

Troy swimming honors seniors/Friday sports roundup

Troy swimming honors seniors/Friday sports roundup
1:38 am |    

Anderson leads TC to win

Anderson leads TC to win
Tri-Village edges Covington/Thursday sports roundup

Tri-Village edges Covington/Thursday sports roundup

By Ben RobinsonGoBuccs.comand Josh [email protected] MADISON — Fielding a 10-1 record on the season, the Covington girls basketbal...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Newton holds off East

Newton holds off East

By Josh [email protected] HILL — Newton girls basketball coach Steve Fisher has seen a lot over the course of his career.Few ...

January 6th, 2017 updated: January 6th, 2017. |  

Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team ran its winning streak to eight games Wednesday night, turn...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Master Marlins swimmers having solid season

Staff ReportsThe Miami County YMCA Master Marlins, a team of 17 swimmers competing in United States Masters Swimming (www.usms.org) that has been toge...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Troy, Tipp renew rivalry

Troy, Tipp renew rivalry

By Josh [email protected] — Last week’s GMVWA Holiday Tournament. This weekend’s upcoming Troy Invitational and Milto...

January 5th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
6:04 pm |    

Bring in the birds for winter beauty, entertainment

Bring in the birds for winter beauty, entertainment
4:55 pm |    

Look at it this way

Look at it this way

Using yellow well

Gorgeous shades of yellow have become increasingly popular in home decor, a trend that seems set to continue in the coming year. Yellow is prominent i...

January 7th, 2017 |  

DAI’s European Galleries reopen

DAI’s European Galleries reopen

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute’s Berry Wing of European Art reopened Wednesday, Jan. 4, following gallery renovations.The replacement o...

January 7th, 2017 |  

New year, new you

New year, new you

MIAMI COUNTY — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for people is to lose weight and get healthy, and for Miami County residents...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy,...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• FREE SKATING: January is National Skating Month and the Troy Skating Club is celebrating by hosting a free open skating event from noon t...

January 7th, 2017 |  

It Happened Years Ago

It Happened Years Ago

25 Years Ago: January 8-14, 1992• Troy – Effective during the 1991 calendar year and now in force with the new tax season, Troy residents ...

January 6th, 2017 |  

OPINION

11:40 am |    

Editorial roundup

11:25 am |    

Delivering results in 2016

Delivering results in 2016
10:46 am |    

Our own version of ‘A Christmas Story’

Our own version of ‘A Christmas Story’

Troy records 89 overdoses in 2016

TROY — The city of Troy has recorded at least one overdose a day so far in 2017.As of Jan. 6, there have been six overdose reports since Jan. 1 ...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Blame the holidays on the brain fog

Blame the holidays on the brain fog

Is anyone else suffering from post-holiday mind fog? I know I am.This week, Evan returned home from his annual Texas trek to visit his cousins and enj...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Editorial roundup

The Marietta Times, Jan. 2Let’s put aside all the hubbub associated with the day’s news from Washington. That’s because people must ...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Thanking our county law enforcers

Thanking our county law enforcers

On Jan. 9 of last year, I was driving home listening to the radio when an announcement aired reminding folks to observe the second annual National Law...

January 6th, 2017 |  

My kids are fattening me up for the kill

My kids are fattening me up for the kill

My kids are conspiring against me.You know, ever since they were born, I’ve kind of figured this was the case. I’ve read enough Shakespear...

January 4th, 2017 |  

More on the ODE’s failures for our children

More on the ODE’s failures for our children

By Leib LurieContributing writerI concur with the high spirited opinion piece from Tom Dunn, calling out the various idiocies and idiosyncrasies of th...

January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |  

BUSINESS

4:32 pm |    

Business briefs

Business briefs
11:03 am |    

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
6:31 pm |    

HIWT opens learning center

HIWT opens learning center

UVMC earns “A” in patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...

December 31st, 2016 |  

Where to sell your unwanted stuff online

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re cleaning out your closets for the new year, or need some spare cash after the holidays, your old stuff can help ...

December 31st, 2016 |  

US economy grew last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace in two years and more than ...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Business briefs

Business briefs

Retirement open house setVANDALIA — Pat Zimmer is beginning the new year by retiring from Monroe Federal after 17 years of employment.An open ho...

December 24th, 2016 |  

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

December 19th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Troy Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles