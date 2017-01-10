NEWS

2:31 pm |    

Dayton man charged with assault at UVMC

Dayton man charged with assault at UVMC
1:41 pm |    

Chief recognized

Chief recognized
1:04 pm |    

Increased patrols for Super Bowl weekend

Increased patrols for Super Bowl weekend
11:33 am |    

UVMC opens new observation unit

UVMC opens new observation unit
6:16 pm |    

Have a great game watching party

Have a great game watching party
1:18 pm |    

Edison names new board chair, vice chair

Edison names new board chair, vice chair

Religion briefs

Community invited to share mealTROY — First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Real estate transactions

TROYRonald King to Lisa Farber King, one lot, $0.GZD Troy Ventures to Plato Pavlatos, one lot, $2,700,000.Jill Thome, William Thome, Vijaya Dulla to N...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Have a great game watching party

Have a great game watching party

Staff ReportsWhether you watch the Super Bowl for the game, the commercials or maybe even opt for the Puppy Bowl instead, every Super Bowl party isn&#...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Honor roll

Forest Elementary TROY — Forest Elementary has named honor students for the second quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.Fourth grade — Jon...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Honor roll

COLUMBUS — The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) — Ohio’s largest charter school — announced today that 1374 students we...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Commissioners authorize radio system repairs

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized repairs to the county radio system and signed a contract for body transpor...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

SPORTS

5:38 pm |    

Coaches predict Super Bowl winner

Coaches predict Super Bowl winner
5:35 pm |    

Girls sectional draws Sunday

Girls sectional draws Sunday
5:28 pm |    

Troy gamble almost pays off

Troy gamble almost pays off

Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROTWOOD — Troy’s girls bowling team used a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division ma...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Tipp boys stun Sidney/Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTIPP CITY — Tippecanoe wasn’t intimidated by the fact that Sidney was coming off of a shocking victory...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Trojans can’t slow down Wave

Trojans can’t slow down Wave

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comGREENVILLE — It’s been an issue all season for the Troy boys basketball team, but particularly during ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Troy boys, Tipp girls 2nd at GWOC swimming

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROTWOOD — The Butler boys and girls swimming teams swept the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North...

January 31st, 2017 |  

The changing face of recruiting

The changing face of recruiting

By David Fongdfong@civitasmedia.comThey say you never forget your first time.Jake Current remembers his first time — which happened at the tende...

January 31st, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

4:55 pm |    

Attitude adjustment

Attitude adjustment
2:27 pm |    

It Happened Years Ago

It Happened Years Ago
11:39 am
Updated: 11:48 am. |    

Getting to the heart of implantable devices

Getting to the heart of implantable devices
Heart attack can be life-altering experience

Heart attack can be life-altering experience

TROY — A heart attack can suddenly bring a lot of things into focus — such as the type of lifestyle a person has led or a clearer picture ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Free heart month screenings offered

TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Cardiac rehab program more than workout

Cardiac rehab program more than workout

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — When Gordon Wise told his family doctor he had recovered from an illness with only 90 percent of his previous ener...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french frie...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will ex...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio’s 8th Congressional District is introducing a bill Thursday that would requ...

February 1st, 2017 |  

OPINION

3:56 pm |    

View Post

2:37 pm |    

Alternative what?

Alternative what?
7:03 pm |    

Picking a Super Bowl winner when you just don’t care

Picking a Super Bowl winner when you just don’t care
The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

About an hour after Donald Trump was sworn in, I was having lunch with my wife and our five-month-old. As we picked at our food outside my office in D...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

To the Editor:I am writing this letter to the editor to asky why there was ...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

To the Editor:I am writing this letter to the editor to asky why there was ...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Center one of Troy’s best kept secrets

To the Editor:My wife and I moved to Troy two years ago and we could not have made a better decision.There are so many things for people to do to get ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

One-stop-shop for services will benefit many

To the Editor:The purpose of this letter is to highlight the groundbreaking event that was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at the Miami County Fairgr...

January 29th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

12:14 pm |    

YMCA names team of personal trainers

YMCA names team of personal trainers
2:53 pm |    

TriVista welcomes Moore

TriVista welcomes Moore
4:32 pm |    

Business briefs

Business briefs

Mortgage rates, home sales and prices seen rising in 2017

By The Associated PressBuyers beware: 2017 is shaping up as a difficult year for homebuyers as they contend with the prospect of rising mortgage rates...

January 21st, 2017 |  

TriVista welcomes Moore

TriVista welcomes Moore

TROY — TriVista has announced that Kathleen Moore has joined the firm as director of marketing.She brings more than 20 years of success in commu...

January 19th, 2017 |  

BBB seeks nominations for awards

DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...

January 14th, 2017 |  

IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families

By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical

L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...

January 10th, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Troy Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles