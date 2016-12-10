State briefs

Youth gunshot victims on rise COLUMBUS (AP) — Health care officials and local authorities have noticed an alarming trend that more youths are be...

December 30th, 2016 |

Counterfeiters arraigned in court

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Cincinnati have been charged with several felonies after they passed counterfeit cash at several businesses in Troy ...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |

Keep your car ready for winter weather

MIAMI COUNTY — Despite the unusual spikes in temperature this winter, the cold still persists.To avoid unwanted car malfunctions this winter, ke...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |

Consecutive landmarks years for foundation

For the Troy Daily NewsTIPP CITY — The largest amount of annual discretionary dollars available in the Tipp City Area Community Foundations̵...

December 30th, 2016 |

Win the Window returns to downtown

TROY — Win the Window, a downtown Troy event designed to bring shoppers back to the heart of the city, will begin Jan. 2. The event rewards shop...

December 30th, 2016 |

Juvenile appears in court for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — The 17-year-old male juvenile involved in the pistol-whipping assault of a Troy man in a hotel room last October appeared in Miam...

December 29th, 2016 |