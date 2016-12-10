NEWS

3:35 pm
Updated: 4:58 pm. |    

Fire damages apartment complex

Fire damages apartment complex
12:07 pm |    

The year in review

The year in review
11:53 am
Updated: 12:04 pm. |    

Counterfeiters arraigned in court

Counterfeiters arraigned in court
11:51 am
Updated: 12:03 pm. |    

Keep your car ready for winter weather

Keep your car ready for winter weather
6:25 pm |    

African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua

African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua
3:37 pm |    

There’s a new sheriff in town

There’s a new sheriff in town

State briefs

Youth gunshot victims on rise COLUMBUS (AP) — Health care officials and local authorities have noticed an alarming trend that more youths are be...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Counterfeiters arraigned in court

Counterfeiters arraigned in court

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Cincinnati have been charged with several felonies after they passed counterfeit cash at several businesses in Troy ...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |  

Keep your car ready for winter weather

Keep your car ready for winter weather

MIAMI COUNTY — Despite the unusual spikes in temperature this winter, the cold still persists.To avoid unwanted car malfunctions this winter, ke...

December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |  

Consecutive landmarks years for foundation

For the Troy Daily NewsTIPP CITY — The largest amount of annual discretionary dollars available in the Tipp City Area Community Foundations̵...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Win the Window returns to downtown

TROY — Win the Window, a downtown Troy event designed to bring shoppers back to the heart of the city, will begin Jan. 2. The event rewards shop...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Juvenile appears in court for assault

MIAMI COUNTY — The 17-year-old male juvenile involved in the pistol-whipping assault of a Troy man in a hotel room last October appeared in Miam...

December 29th, 2016 |  

SPORTS

4:10 am
Updated: 4:12 am. |    

Devils run past Trojans/Friday sports roundup

Devils run past Trojans/Friday sports roundup
1:56 am |    

Troy snaps skid vs. ‘Creek

Troy snaps skid vs. ‘Creek
2:51 pm |    

Trojans up to the challenge

Trojans up to the challenge

Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] — Troy Christian’s Jacob Edwards (113) and Milton-Union’s Kamron Paulus (138) both fini...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] — Seven Miami County wrestlers were still in championship contention after the first day of the GMV...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Bulldog Hall of Fame to induct 4 on Jan. 28

Staff ReportsWEST MILTON — Milton-Union High School will be holding its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet at 4 p.m. on Saturday...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Trojans run too hot

Trojans run too hot

By Josh [email protected] — Down by as many as 24 at one point, Troy launched a heated comeback attempt.Controlling that heat, th...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Troy girls 2nd, boys 6th at Holiday Tournament

By Josh [email protected] — The Troy girls bowling team finished second to Beavercreek in what is growing into a strong tou...

December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
5:32 am |    

It Happened Years Ago

It Happened Years Ago
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish ...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Pub...

December 29th, 2016 |  

African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua

African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua

PIQUA — One local church is starting the new year with a performance of song and dance from an inspirational, traveling choir — and they a...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Happy birthday to Tobias Walters

Happy birthday to Tobias Walters

Tobias Bradley WaltersAge: 1Birthdate: Dec. 29, 2015Parents: Nathan and Melissa Walters of TroyPaternal grandmother: Pat Walters of PiquaPaternal step...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• STORY TIME: “Seashells” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Storytime will begin at...

December 28th, 2016 |  

OPINION

3:27 pm |    

Editorial roundup

11:36 am |    

Holiday break has various meaning in my house

Holiday break has various meaning in my house
11:27 am |    

Little cities need big advocates

Little cities need big advocates
Little cities need big advocates

Little cities need big advocates

At first glance, the communities of Findlay, St. Clairsville and Portsmouth may look like they don’t have much in common. Add in communities lik...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Finding joy in a forgettable year

Finding joy in a forgettable year

Good riddance, 2016.Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst eve...

December 28th, 2016 |  

At the speed of science

At the speed of science

The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Editorial roundup

Dec. 21, The Los Angeles Times on death sentences in the U.S.:A San Bernardino County judge is expected to follow a jury’s recommendation next w...

December 28th, 2016 |  

State services could find you money

COLUMBUS — Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is encouraging Ohioans to take advantage of free state-provided services that could put money back in...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Editorial roundup

Dec. 18, The Knoxville News Sentinel on Dolly Parton’s telethon to support Tennessee wildfire victims:Dolly Parton demonstrated once again last ...

December 25th, 2016 |  

BUSINESS

4:32 pm |    

Business briefs

Business briefs
11:03 am |    

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
6:31 pm |    

HIWT opens learning center

HIWT opens learning center
Business briefs

Business briefs

Retirement open house setVANDALIA — Pat Zimmer is beginning the new year by retiring from Monroe Federal after 17 years of employment.An open ho...

December 24th, 2016 |  

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants

Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...

December 19th, 2016 |  

Arc Abrasives honored for workplace safetyFr

Arc Abrasives honored for workplace safetyFr

TROY — Manpower’s Troy office honored Arc Abrasives with its Safety Partner Award. The award recognizes the company for its ongoing commit...

December 17th, 2016 |  

Don’t bet big on health law changes when mulling coverage

BC-US—On the Money-ACA-Why Bother?,1st Ld-Writethru12/07/2016 3:39PM - 703 wordsBy TOM MURPHY, AP Health WriterEds: With AP Photos. Updates Medi...

December 10th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Troy Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles