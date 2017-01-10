NEWS

4:23 pm
Updated: 4:27 pm. |    

Nordquist, former county coroner, dies at 83

Nordquist, former county coroner, dies at 83
3:45 pm
Updated: 3:58 pm. |    

Smiles for miles

Smiles for miles
2:02 pm |    

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’
1:15 pm |    

Legion donates thousands to charity

Legion donates thousands to charity
12:36 pm |    

Tuohy shares life, laughs, love at Lehman

Tuohy shares life, laughs, love at Lehman
4:11 pm |    

Hayner announces poetry contest, readings

Hayner announces poetry contest, readings

Honor roll

Milton-Union ElementaryWEST MILTON — Milton-Union Elementary is pleased to announce the third, fourth and fifth grade honor roll for the second ...

January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |  

Local officials meet to discuss projects

TIPP CITY — Representatives from the Tipp City school district, city of Tipp City, and Monroe Township met Monday night for their first Tri-Agen...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Ohio’s average gas price lowest in US

Ohio’s average gas price lowest in US

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country.The state average for a gallon of regular gas was ...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Piqua man dies following crash, fire

Piqua man dies following crash, fire

TROY — Troy Police Department is investigating what might have caused a Piqua man to crash in the Meijer parking lot around 11 a.m. Tuesday morn...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Technology purchases approved

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved technology purchases for the county’s Communication Center Tuesday, which will brin...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Area briefs

Area briefs

Food Safety Manager training setTROY — OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of ...

January 31st, 2017 |  

SPORTS

2:57 am |    

Trojans can’t slow down Wave

Trojans can’t slow down Wave
4:12 pm |    

The changing face of recruiting

The changing face of recruiting
5:41 pm |    

Late Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

Late Friday/early Saturday sports roundup
The changing face of recruiting

The changing face of recruiting

By David Fongdfong@civitasmedia.comThey say you never forget your first time.Jake Current remembers his first time — which happened at the tende...

January 31st, 2017 |  

Trojans fall

Trojans fall

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROY — After struggling to find something all day, the Troy girls basketball team finally found something th...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Winter’s downslope … maybe

Winter’s downslope … maybe

January is gasping its last, while February awaits its passing—eager to push the used-up remains of this first month aside and take over. The sh...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Slow start dooms Trojans

Slow start dooms Trojans

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROY — It was easy for Troy boys basketball coach Paul Bremigan to nail down what went wrong at the beginnin...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Troy bowlers sweep Piqua/Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comPIQUA — Piqua’s Brel-Aire Lanes was the site of the Troy girls bowling team’s biggest disappoint...

January 27th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

2:02 pm |    

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’

Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’
11:24 am
Updated: 11:36 am. |    

Are you in a glass case of emotion?

Are you in a glass case of emotion?
6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Sec...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Pet proposals

Pet proposals

Did you realize that six out of 10 American households have pets? That means that those without critter companions are in the minority, but if youR...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Eldean Bridge in photos

Eldean Bridge in photos

Staff ReportsMIAMI COUNTY — In celebration of Miami County’s Eldean Bridge being named a National Historic Landmark recently, Troy Daily N...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Lobensteins celebrate 50 years

Lobensteins celebrate 50 years

TROY — Doug E. and Kay (Coppock) Lobenstein were married Feb. 4, 1967, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy.The couple have two children...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Lobensteins celebrate 50 years

Lobensteins celebrate 50 years

TROY — Doug E. and Kay (Coppock) Lobenstein were married Feb. 4, 1967, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy.The couple have two children...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Ro...

January 28th, 2017 |  

OPINION

2:32 pm |    

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’

The trouble with ‘alternative facts’
2:09 pm |    

Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

2:06 pm |    

Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Salt of the Earth (for free)

Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Center one of Troy’s best kept secrets

To the Editor:My wife and I moved to Troy two years ago and we could not have made a better decision.There are so many things for people to do to get ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

One-stop-shop for services will benefit many

To the Editor:The purpose of this letter is to highlight the groundbreaking event that was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at the Miami County Fairgr...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth

Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth

They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...

January 27th, 2017 |  

A march in protest — and so much more

A march in protest — and so much more

It started with a Facebook post.In the days following the election, it passed among friends accompanied by messages like, “Wouldn’t that b...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Continue to support locally owned business

To the Editor:I think the customers of Tim Horton’s at 700 W. Main St. in Troy need to know that the new business where the Sonic restaurant use...

January 27th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

12:14 pm |    

YMCA names team of personal trainers

YMCA names team of personal trainers
2:53 pm |    

TriVista welcomes Moore

TriVista welcomes Moore
4:32 pm |    

Business briefs

Business briefs

Mortgage rates, home sales and prices seen rising in 2017

By The Associated PressBuyers beware: 2017 is shaping up as a difficult year for homebuyers as they contend with the prospect of rising mortgage rates...

January 21st, 2017 |  

TriVista welcomes Moore

TriVista welcomes Moore

TROY — TriVista has announced that Kathleen Moore has joined the firm as director of marketing.She brings more than 20 years of success in commu...

January 19th, 2017 |  

BBB seeks nominations for awards

DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...

January 14th, 2017 |  

IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families

By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical

L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...

January 10th, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Troy Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles