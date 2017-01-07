NEWS

4:13 pm
Updated: 4:19 pm. |    

Hayner announces poetry contest, readings

Hayner announces poetry contest, readings
4:06 pm |    

Mehaffie reappointed as Edison trustee

Mehaffie reappointed as Edison trustee
2:45 pm |    

Chili cook-off winners spill the beans

Chili cook-off winners spill the beans
1:44 pm |    

Five generations

Five generations
4:32 pm |    

Quest for knowledge

Quest for knowledge
2:47 pm
Updated: 2:57 pm. |    

Attorney pleads not guilty to drug charges

Attorney pleads not guilty to drug charges
Chili cook-off winners spill the beans

Chili cook-off winners spill the beans

Staff ReportsCASSTOWN — At the January FFA meeting, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual chili cook-off competition. Members were gi...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Computer technology classes set

TROY — Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced with your computer skills, most folks still have lots of questions about computers. The ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Committee OK’s dispensaries

TROY — The Law and Ordinance Committee of Troy City Council OK’d the city’s amended ordinance Tuesday to allow up to three medical m...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Five generations

Five generations

Provided photoLeft to right, are, Austin Spradlin and son Josiah of North Carolina; and grandmother Shelly Huff, great-grandmother Becky Roe, and grea...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Quest for knowledge

Quest for knowledge

Mike Ullery | Civitas MediaCinda Hanbuch-Pinkerton, Education Coordinator for the Miami County Park District, left, acknowledges the accomplishments o...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Elections board fires deputy director

MIAMI COUNTY — During a special meeting held Tuesday morning, the Miami County Board of Elections terminated the employment of Deputy Director E...

January 24th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

1:41 am |    

Eagles advance in State Duals

Eagles advance in State Duals
5:15 pm |    

OHSAA imposes pitch counts

OHSAA imposes pitch counts
4:34 pm |    

Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach

Cain ready for next challenge as Edison State softball coach

Monday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] — For a quarter, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team hung with Carroll.But in the race for the top s...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Trojans rebound vs. Red Devils

Trojans rebound vs. Red Devils

By Josh [email protected] — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams were looking to bounce back after tough losses to Butler last w...

January 24th, 2017 |  

A win for his mom

A win for his mom

By David [email protected] — Shannon Hoefler had the best seat in the house.“She’s watching right now,” her son, ...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh [email protected] — The Troy boys basketball team knew what it was facing Friday night.And the Trojans also knew theyR...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Trojans roll

Trojans roll

By Josh [email protected] — The Troy girls basketball team is learning that when one thing falls into place, then the next thing ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar
6:37 am |    

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Phone survey to begin in county

Staff ReportsTROY — Miami County Public Health officials have announced a partnership with Wright State University to conduct a phone survey for...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Editorial roundup

The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.M...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Today• PRAYER VIGIL: A prayer vigil marking the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision to legalize abortions will be at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hay...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

It’s all about approval

It’s all about approval

These days, a buyer’s biggest concern shouldn’t be so much about finding the lowest interest rate, but finding a lender who will approve t...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Stockers celebrate 50 years

Stockers celebrate 50 years

John and Elaine (Mote) Stocker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 20, 2017.They were married in Pleasant Hill at the home of Reverend a...

January 21st, 2017 |  

OPINION

4:15 pm |    

Sometimes you have to take an alternative view of things

Sometimes you have to take an alternative view of things
3:15 pm |    

Residents congratulates Trump

3:05 pm |    

Center one of Troy’s best kept secrets

Eliminating ACA not a good gamble

By Gary OggContributing columnistWith the first stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump has eliminated the individual mandate of the Affordable Care...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Editorial roundup

The Columbus Dispatch, Jan. 22Donald Trump’s latest salvo against the media and the U.S. intelligence community is to accuse both of planting &#...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Guns in America and shooting back

Guns in America and shooting back

I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

UVCC wins auditor award

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Dave Yost has announced that the following Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua received the Auditor of State Award f...

January 21st, 2017 |  

If you can’t say something nice …

If you can’t say something nice …

Well, it has been less than 24 hours since the United States of America has been under the direction of our 45th Commander in Chief President Donald J...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...

January 20th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

2:53 pm |    

TriVista welcomes Moore

TriVista welcomes Moore
4:32 pm |    

Business briefs

Business briefs
11:03 am |    

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC

BBB seeks nominations for awards

DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...

January 14th, 2017 |  

IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families

By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical

L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...

January 10th, 2017 |  

US auto sales hit a record 17.55M in 2016

BC-US—Auto Sales,6th Ld-Writethru01/04/2017 5:20PM - 896 wordsBy DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Auto WriterEds: Adds final sales numbers. With AP Photos.DE...

January 7th, 2017 |  

Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation’s largest department stores, which are cutting ...

January 7th, 2017 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Troy Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles