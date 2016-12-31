Patterson’s Flowers celebrates 90 years
Troy firefighters respond to house fire
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash
Knitting for a cause
Ohio urging police agencies to meet new statewide standards
By Andrew Welsh-HugginsAssociated PressCOLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is urging state law enforcement agencies to adopt new standards governing the use of...
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week
January 15th, 2017
BBB seeks nominations for awards
DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...
MCSO offers Citizens Police Academy
MIAMI COUNTY — This spring, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a “Citizens Academy” for residents who are inte...
Snow blower safety tips
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – With winter snows arriving, homeowners, contractors, and business owners will again rely on their snow blowers to clear drivew...
IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families
By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...
TROY — A house fire in the 300 block of Vincent Ave., off County Road 25-A, at the south end of the city, caused heavy damage to the front of th...
January 14th, 2017
M-U gets payback vs. Madison/Thursday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] Rob [email protected] MILTON — Early in the season, Madison routed the Milton-Union girls...
Eagles remain atop MBC
By Josh [email protected] — Troy Christian knew exactly what it was facing in Middletown Christian’s Aubriana Bellard.And t...
Wednesday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] CITY — After seeing Springboro end its eight-game winning streak, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team ...
Will mild January continue?
The series of loud, explosive booms came rolling through the night. A visceral, concussive sound, as much roar as clap. It was early-evening, just aft...
Haydons celebrating 50 years
Tom and Sarah (Prather) Haydon are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 14, 2017.They were married in New Castle First Baptist Church in...
It Happened Years Ago
25 Years Ago: January 15-21, 1992Piqua – Edison Community College is pleased to announce the creation of a new scholarship for students at the s...
Community Calendar
Today• INVITATIONAL: The 34th annual Piqua High School Show Choir Invitational, featuring more than a dozen show choirs, will be held in the Har...
Eldean Bridge named National Historic Landmark
MIAMI COUNTY —The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new National Historic Landmarks this week, including Eldean Bridge in Troy.“...
Community Calendar
Today• ENCHILADA DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a large enchilada with rice for $7 from ...
Gloria’s wild game night
This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...
Replacing Obamacare
To the Editor:With Republican Congress bent on depriving 22 million Americans of medical insurance, this is a great time to provide our own, totally f...
Editorial roundup
The Columbus Dispatch, Jan. 9When he becomes president later this month, does Donald Trump plan to spend most of his timing reviewing and overruling t...
Setting the bar low this new year
Well folks, we are two weeks into the New Year.How are those resolutions turning out so far?From the crowded gym parking lots, it looks like everybody...
Editorial roundup
Jan. 10, The Chicago Sun-Times on President Obama’s farewell address:On Jan. 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy, in his inaugural address, thre...
Increasing smalltown quality of life
It seems like every week there is a new report about the quality of life in Ohio’s small cities; unfortunately, the news never seems to get bett...
King’s dream still not reality
Not long ago, I saw a comment on an online article about the rise in protests for black civil rights. “We gave you a president,” wrote the...
Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical
L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...
US auto sales hit a record 17.55M in 2016
BC-US—Auto Sales,6th Ld-Writethru01/04/2017 5:20PM - 896 wordsBy DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Auto WriterEds: Adds final sales numbers. With AP Photos.DE...
Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation’s largest department stores, which are cutting ...
Cruise Planners advisers can help with vacation plans
LIMA — Lynn and Doug Norton of Lima have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-base...
UVMC earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Where to sell your unwanted stuff online
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re cleaning out your closets for the new year, or need some spare cash after the holidays, your old stuff can help ...