- Nordquist, former county coroner, dies at 83 - 4:23 pm updated: 4:27 pm.
- Smiles for miles - 3:45 pm updated: 3:58 pm.
- Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’ - 2:02 pm
- Area briefs - 1:56 pm
- Legion donates thousands to charity - 1:15 pm
- Four state scholarship applications open - 1:03 pm
- Tuohy shares life, laughs, love at Lehman - 12:36 pm
- Honor roll - 4:23 pm
- Hayner announces poetry contest, readings - 4:11 pm
- Honor roll - 3:48 pm updated: 3:54 pm.
- Local officials meet to discuss projects - 3:34 pm
- Ohio’s average gas price lowest in US - 2:15 pm
- Piqua man dies following crash, fire - 2:15 pm
- Technology purchases approved - 1:52 pm
- Area briefs - 1:43 pm
- UVCC names Students of the Quarter - 1:42 pm
- Man arraigned on unlawful sexual conduct - 1:28 pm updated: 1:29 pm.
- College briefs - 1:21 pm
- Learning is better with LEGO - 3:54 pm
- Advocating for the community - 2:59 pm
- Montessori students celebrate School Choice Week - 1:13 pm
- Sheriff promotes 2 within office - 12:27 pm
- Man found dead at UVMC entrance - 12:07 pm updated: 6:25 pm.
- LLC plans Black History Month events - 10:12 am
Honor roll
Milton-Union ElementaryWEST MILTON — Milton-Union Elementary is pleased to announce the third, fourth and fifth grade honor roll for the second ...
January 31st, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
Local officials meet to discuss projects
TIPP CITY — Representatives from the Tipp City school district, city of Tipp City, and Monroe Township met Monday night for their first Tri-Agen...
Ohio’s average gas price lowest in US
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country.The state average for a gallon of regular gas was ...
Piqua man dies following crash, fire
TROY — Troy Police Department is investigating what might have caused a Piqua man to crash in the Meijer parking lot around 11 a.m. Tuesday morn...
Technology purchases approved
MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved technology purchases for the county’s Communication Center Tuesday, which will brin...
Area briefs
Food Safety Manager training setTROY — OSU Extension has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of ...
The changing face of recruiting
By David Fongdfong@civitasmedia.comThey say you never forget your first time.Jake Current remembers his first time — which happened at the tende...
Trojans fall
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROY — After struggling to find something all day, the Troy girls basketball team finally found something th...
Winter’s downslope … maybe
January is gasping its last, while February awaits its passing—eager to push the used-up remains of this first month aside and take over. The sh...
Slow start dooms Trojans
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROY — It was easy for Troy boys basketball coach Paul Bremigan to nail down what went wrong at the beginnin...
Troy bowlers sweep Piqua/Thursday sports roundup
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comPIQUA — Piqua’s Brel-Aire Lanes was the site of the Troy girls bowling team’s biggest disappoint...
Community Calendar
Today• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, at 6 p.m. for Family Movie Night, showing “The Sec...
Pet proposals
Did you realize that six out of 10 American households have pets? That means that those without critter companions are in the minority, but if youR...
Eldean Bridge in photos
Staff ReportsMIAMI COUNTY — In celebration of Miami County’s Eldean Bridge being named a National Historic Landmark recently, Troy Daily N...
Lobensteins celebrate 50 years
TROY — Doug E. and Kay (Coppock) Lobenstein were married Feb. 4, 1967, at the First United Church of Christ in Troy.The couple have two children...
Community Calendar
Today• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Ro...
Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...
Center one of Troy’s best kept secrets
To the Editor:My wife and I moved to Troy two years ago and we could not have made a better decision.There are so many things for people to do to get ...
One-stop-shop for services will benefit many
To the Editor:The purpose of this letter is to highlight the groundbreaking event that was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at the Miami County Fairgr...
Overcoming gephyrophobia to get to Garth
They say if you don’t like the weather in Ohio, just wait a minute.Well, Mother Nature’s wrath decided to take a break at the most conveni...
A march in protest — and so much more
It started with a Facebook post.In the days following the election, it passed among friends accompanied by messages like, “Wouldn’t that b...
Continue to support locally owned business
To the Editor:I think the customers of Tim Horton’s at 700 W. Main St. in Troy need to know that the new business where the Sonic restaurant use...
Mortgage rates, home sales and prices seen rising in 2017
By The Associated PressBuyers beware: 2017 is shaping up as a difficult year for homebuyers as they contend with the prospect of rising mortgage rates...
TriVista welcomes Moore
TROY — TriVista has announced that Kathleen Moore has joined the firm as director of marketing.She brings more than 20 years of success in commu...
BBB seeks nominations for awards
DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...
IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families
By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...
Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring
By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...
Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical
L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...