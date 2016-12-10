Planting a church
State briefs
Youth gunshot victims on rise COLUMBUS (AP) — Health care officials and local authorities have noticed an alarming trend that more youths are be...
Counterfeiters arraigned in court
MIAMI COUNTY — Two men from Cincinnati have been charged with several felonies after they passed counterfeit cash at several businesses in Troy ...
Keep your car ready for winter weather
MIAMI COUNTY — Despite the unusual spikes in temperature this winter, the cold still persists.To avoid unwanted car malfunctions this winter, ke...
Consecutive landmarks years for foundation
For the Troy Daily NewsTIPP CITY — The largest amount of annual discretionary dollars available in the Tipp City Area Community Foundations̵...
Win the Window returns to downtown
TROY — Win the Window, a downtown Troy event designed to bring shoppers back to the heart of the city, will begin Jan. 2. The event rewards shop...
Juvenile appears in court for assault
MIAMI COUNTY — The 17-year-old male juvenile involved in the pistol-whipping assault of a Troy man in a hotel room last October appeared in Miam...
Wednesday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] — Troy Christian’s Jacob Edwards (113) and Milton-Union’s Kamron Paulus (138) both fini...
Tuesday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] — Seven Miami County wrestlers were still in championship contention after the first day of the GMV...
Bulldog Hall of Fame to induct 4 on Jan. 28
Staff ReportsWEST MILTON — Milton-Union High School will be holding its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet at 4 p.m. on Saturday...
Trojans run too hot
By Josh [email protected] — Down by as many as 24 at one point, Troy launched a heated comeback attempt.Controlling that heat, th...
Troy girls 2nd, boys 6th at Holiday Tournament
By Josh [email protected] — The Troy girls bowling team finished second to Beavercreek in what is growing into a strong tou...
Community Calendar
Today• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish ...
Community Calendar
Today• TEEN PARTY: Teens are invited to ring in 2017 a few days early, with snacks and games from 4:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Pub...
African Children’s Choir coming to Piqua
PIQUA — One local church is starting the new year with a performance of song and dance from an inspirational, traveling choir — and they a...
Happy birthday to Tobias Walters
Tobias Bradley WaltersAge: 1Birthdate: Dec. 29, 2015Parents: Nathan and Melissa Walters of TroyPaternal grandmother: Pat Walters of PiquaPaternal step...
Community Calendar
Today• STORY TIME: “Seashells” are the theme in this week’s Story Time at Milton-Union Public Library. Storytime will begin at...
Editorial roundup
Little cities need big advocates
At first glance, the communities of Findlay, St. Clairsville and Portsmouth may look like they don’t have much in common. Add in communities lik...
Finding joy in a forgettable year
Good riddance, 2016.Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst eve...
At the speed of science
The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible. In just the past thirty years, life expect...
Editorial roundup
Dec. 21, The Los Angeles Times on death sentences in the U.S.:A San Bernardino County judge is expected to follow a jury’s recommendation next w...
State services could find you money
COLUMBUS — Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor is encouraging Ohioans to take advantage of free state-provided services that could put money back in...
Editorial roundup
Dec. 18, The Knoxville News Sentinel on Dolly Parton’s telethon to support Tennessee wildfire victims:Dolly Parton demonstrated once again last ...
Business briefs
Retirement open house setVANDALIA — Pat Zimmer is beginning the new year by retiring from Monroe Federal after 17 years of employment.An open ho...
ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...
Arc Abrasives honored for workplace safetyFr
TROY — Manpower’s Troy office honored Arc Abrasives with its Safety Partner Award. The award recognizes the company for its ongoing commit...
Don’t bet big on health law changes when mulling coverage
BC-US—On the Money-ACA-Why Bother?,1st Ld-Writethru12/07/2016 3:39PM - 703 wordsBy TOM MURPHY, AP Health WriterEds: With AP Photos. Updates Medi...