Religion briefs
Community invited to share mealTROY — First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p...
Real estate transactions
TROYRonald King to Lisa Farber King, one lot, $0.GZD Troy Ventures to Plato Pavlatos, one lot, $2,700,000.Jill Thome, William Thome, Vijaya Dulla to N...
Have a great game watching party
Staff ReportsWhether you watch the Super Bowl for the game, the commercials or maybe even opt for the Puppy Bowl instead, every Super Bowl party isn&#...
Honor roll
Forest Elementary TROY — Forest Elementary has named honor students for the second quarter of the 2016-2017 school year.Fourth grade — Jon...
Honor roll
COLUMBUS — The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT) — Ohio’s largest charter school — announced today that 1374 students we...
Commissioners authorize radio system repairs
MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized repairs to the county radio system and signed a contract for body transpor...
Wednesday sports roundup
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROTWOOD — Troy’s girls bowling team used a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division ma...
Tipp boys stun Sidney/Tuesday sports roundup
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTIPP CITY — Tippecanoe wasn’t intimidated by the fact that Sidney was coming off of a shocking victory...
Trojans can’t slow down Wave
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comGREENVILLE — It’s been an issue all season for the Troy boys basketball team, but particularly during ...
Troy boys, Tipp girls 2nd at GWOC swimming
By Josh Brownjbrown@civitasmedia.comTROTWOOD — The Butler boys and girls swimming teams swept the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North...
The changing face of recruiting
By David Fongdfong@civitasmedia.comThey say you never forget your first time.Jake Current remembers his first time — which happened at the tende...
Heart attack can be life-altering experience
TROY — A heart attack can suddenly bring a lot of things into focus — such as the type of lifestyle a person has led or a clearer picture ...
Free heart month screenings offered
TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk...
Cardiac rehab program more than workout
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — When Gordon Wise told his family doctor he had recovered from an illness with only 90 percent of his previous ener...
Community Calendar
Today• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three piece chicken dinner with french frie...
Community Calendar
Today• COVER TO COVER: Join staff for Cover to Cover at the Troy-Miami County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.. Children in grades 1-3 will ex...
Davidson seeking to ‘Drain the Swamp’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio’s 8th Congressional District is introducing a bill Thursday that would requ...
The trouble with ‘alternative facts’
About an hour after Donald Trump was sworn in, I was having lunch with my wife and our five-month-old. As we picked at our food outside my office in D...
Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare
To the Editor:I am writing this letter to the editor to asky why there was ...
Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a 12-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which apparent...
Center one of Troy’s best kept secrets
To the Editor:My wife and I moved to Troy two years ago and we could not have made a better decision.There are so many things for people to do to get ...
One-stop-shop for services will benefit many
To the Editor:The purpose of this letter is to highlight the groundbreaking event that was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at the Miami County Fairgr...
Mortgage rates, home sales and prices seen rising in 2017
By The Associated PressBuyers beware: 2017 is shaping up as a difficult year for homebuyers as they contend with the prospect of rising mortgage rates...
TriVista welcomes Moore
TROY — TriVista has announced that Kathleen Moore has joined the firm as director of marketing.She brings more than 20 years of success in commu...
BBB seeks nominations for awards
DAYTON — Start the New Year by giving a shout-out to businesses and nonprofits that have made you a raving fan. Think about the companies you re...
IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families
By Stephen OhlemacherAssociated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families this year as...
Obama’s final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring
By Christopher S. RugaberAP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven...
Majority of thyroid nodules benign yet early diagnosis critical
L. Stewart LowryContributing columnistEven the smallest change in our body can give us pause for concern and a raised area on the thyroid gland, also ...