Bed bug workshop planned
Staff ReportsTROY — The Ohio State University Extension in Miami County, in conjunction with Miami County Public Health, will host a Bed Bug Wor...
Troy residents to ride in Inaugural Parade
For the Troy Daily NewsCULVER, Ind. – Jacob Mozer and Madeline Rahe, both of Troy, will be riding in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday...
Suicide attempt draws SRT response in Bradford
BRADFORD - The Miami County Special Response Team was called out following a domestic dispute and threats of suicide in Bradford on Saturday afternoon...
US auto sales hit a record 17.55M in 2016
BC-US—Auto Sales,6th Ld-Writethru01/04/2017 5:20PM - 896 wordsBy DEE-ANN DURBIN , AP Auto WriterEds: Adds final sales numbers. With AP Photos.DE...
Somber department store holiday season casts pall over 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A cheerless holiday season has rolled over into the new year at the nation’s largest department stores, which are cutting ...
Cruise Planners advisers can help with vacation plans
LIMA — Lynn and Doug Norton of Lima have joined Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, the nation’s largest home-base...
Tri-Village edges Covington/Thursday sports roundup
By Ben RobinsonGoBuccs.comand Josh [email protected] MADISON — Fielding a 10-1 record on the season, the Covington girls basketbal...
Newton holds off East
By Josh [email protected] HILL — Newton girls basketball coach Steve Fisher has seen a lot over the course of his career.Few ...
January 6th, 2017 updated: January 6th, 2017. |
Wednesday sports roundup
By Josh [email protected] CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team ran its winning streak to eight games Wednesday night, turn...
Master Marlins swimmers having solid season
Staff ReportsThe Miami County YMCA Master Marlins, a team of 17 swimmers competing in United States Masters Swimming (www.usms.org) that has been toge...
Troy, Tipp renew rivalry
By Josh [email protected] — Last week’s GMVWA Holiday Tournament. This weekend’s upcoming Troy Invitational and Milto...
Using yellow well
Gorgeous shades of yellow have become increasingly popular in home decor, a trend that seems set to continue in the coming year. Yellow is prominent i...
DAI’s European Galleries reopen
DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute’s Berry Wing of European Art reopened Wednesday, Jan. 4, following gallery renovations.The replacement o...
New year, new you
MIAMI COUNTY — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions for people is to lose weight and get healthy, and for Miami County residents...
Community Calendar
Today• SPAGHETTI DINNER: An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be offered from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy,...
Today• FREE SKATING: January is National Skating Month and the Troy Skating Club is celebrating by hosting a free open skating event from noon t...
It Happened Years Ago
25 Years Ago: January 8-14, 1992• Troy – Effective during the 1991 calendar year and now in force with the new tax season, Troy residents ...
Editorial roundup
Troy records 89 overdoses in 2016
TROY — The city of Troy has recorded at least one overdose a day so far in 2017.As of Jan. 6, there have been six overdose reports since Jan. 1 ...
Blame the holidays on the brain fog
Is anyone else suffering from post-holiday mind fog? I know I am.This week, Evan returned home from his annual Texas trek to visit his cousins and enj...
The Marietta Times, Jan. 2Let’s put aside all the hubbub associated with the day’s news from Washington. That’s because people must ...
Thanking our county law enforcers
On Jan. 9 of last year, I was driving home listening to the radio when an announcement aired reminding folks to observe the second annual National Law...
My kids are fattening me up for the kill
My kids are conspiring against me.You know, ever since they were born, I’ve kind of figured this was the case. I’ve read enough Shakespear...
More on the ODE’s failures for our children
By Leib LurieContributing writerI concur with the high spirited opinion piece from Tom Dunn, calling out the various idiocies and idiosyncrasies of th...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 4th, 2017. |
UVMC earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Where to sell your unwanted stuff online
NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re cleaning out your closets for the new year, or need some spare cash after the holidays, your old stuff can help ...
US economy grew last quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 3.5 percent annual rate in the July-September quarter, the fastest pace in two years and more than ...
Business briefs
Retirement open house setVANDALIA — Pat Zimmer is beginning the new year by retiring from Monroe Federal after 17 years of employment.An open ho...
ED ribbon cutting held at UVMC
For the Troy Daily NewsTROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, unveiled an emergency department expansion designed to s...
Troy Foundation awards $430,162 in grants
Staff ReportsTROY — At their December meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed thirty-seven grant applications. The gr...